In the last trading session, 7,391,705 shares of the PBF Energy Inc.(NYSE:PBF) were traded, and its beta was 3.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.52, and it changed around $1.72 or 0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.62 Billion. PBF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.11, offering almost -93.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.97% since then. We note from PBF Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.52 Million.

PBF Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 6 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended PBF as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. PBF Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.08 for the current quarter.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF): Trading Information

Instantly PBF has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.64 on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.9% year-to-date, but still up 0.3867 over the last five days. On the other hand, PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is 0.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.73 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.84, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -42.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PBF is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $11. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -18.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -70.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) projections and forecasts

PBF Energy Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +43.52 percent over the past six months and at a -58.06% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.9%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -74.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 62.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.53 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect PBF Energy Inc. to make $5.09 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.28 Billion and $2.52 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -14.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 102.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -55.4%. PBF Energy Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -544.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 0.79% per year for the next five years.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.34% of PBF Energy Inc. shares, and 78.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99%. PBF Energy Inc. stock is held by 304 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 14.11% of the shares, which is about 16.95 Million shares worth $120.33 Million.

State Street Corporation, with 7.4% or 8.88 Million shares worth $50.55 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.