In the last trading session, 1,292,558 shares of the Ovid Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:OVID) were traded, and its beta was 1.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.47, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $220.12 Million. OVID currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.4, offering almost -170.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.8, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.13% since then. We note from Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.4 Million.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended OVID as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID): Trading Information

Instantly OVID has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.97- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.5% year-to-date, but still up 0.0389 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) is 0.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.94 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 130.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OVID is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $16. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +361.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 26.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.69% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 39.8% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.94%. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 118 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.71% of the shares, which is about 3.62 Million shares worth $20.79 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.38% or 3.41 Million shares worth $7.88 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.