In today’s recent session, 7,531,969 shares of the OPKO Health, Inc.(NASDAQ:OPK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.72, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.14 Billion. OPK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.47, offering almost -37.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 76.27% since then. We note from OPKO Health, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.4 Million.

OPKO Health, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended OPK as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK): Trading Information Today

Although OPK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.79- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.19% year-to-date, but still down -0.1604 over the last five days. On the other hand, OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) is 0.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 102.55 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 74.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OPK is forecast to be at a low of $6.5 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +111.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 37.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.7%. OPKO Health, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 109% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12% per year for the next five years.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.08% of OPKO Health, Inc. shares, and 30.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.71%. OPKO Health, Inc. stock is held by 284 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.62% of the shares, which is about 37.63 Million shares worth $148.63 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.35% or 35.86 Million shares worth $132.32 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.