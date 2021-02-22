In today’s recent session, 2,770,086 shares of the Opendoor Technologies Inc.(NASDAQ:OPEN) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.95, and it changed around -$1.63 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.27 Billion. OPEN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.24, offering almost -31.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.77% since then. We note from Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.86 Million.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended OPEN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Opendoor Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN): Trading Information Today

Although OPEN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $35.74 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.34% year-to-date, but still down -0.1222 over the last five days. On the other hand, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) is 0.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.64 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 19.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OPEN is forecast to be at a low of $31 and a high of $42. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +40.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Opendoor Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -41.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.22% of Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, and 31.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.37%. Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock is held by 93 institutions, with Suvretta Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.75% of the shares, which is about 4.1 Million shares worth $77.86 Million.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc., with 0.45% or 2.43 Million shares worth $55.27 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.