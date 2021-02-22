In the last trading session, 1,230,134 shares of the One Stop Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:OSS) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.28, and it changed around $0.99 or 0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $137.62 Million. OSS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.27, offering almost -11.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 92.87% since then. We note from One Stop Systems, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 963.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 451.72 Million.

One Stop Systems, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended OSS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. One Stop Systems, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS): Trading Information

Instantly OSS has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.27- on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.07% year-to-date, but still up 0.342 over the last five days. On the other hand, One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) is 0.9% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 51.66 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -39.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OSS is forecast to be at a low of $3.5 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -27.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -57.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) projections and forecasts

One Stop Systems, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +253.85 percent over the past six months and at a -14.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.8%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -42.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.3%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.17 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect One Stop Systems, Inc. to make $11.3 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.43 Million and $13.36 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -28.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -15.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. One Stop Systems, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 34.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.21% of One Stop Systems, Inc. shares, and 29.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.3%. One Stop Systems, Inc. stock is held by 27 institutions, with Bard Associates Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.86% of the shares, which is about 974.26 Thousand shares worth $2.05 Million.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, with 4.49% or 746.23 Thousand shares worth $1.57 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.