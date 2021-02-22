In the last trading session, 1,125,411 shares of the OncoCyte Corporation(NYSE:OCX) were traded, and its beta was 1.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.34, and it changed around $0.15 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $555.44 Million. OCX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.57, offering almost -3.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.86% since then. We note from OncoCyte Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.47 Million.

OncoCyte Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended OCX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. OncoCyte Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE:OCX): Trading Information

Instantly OCX has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.53- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.65% year-to-date, but still up 0.1026 over the last five days. On the other hand, OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE:OCX) is 0.8% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.99 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 16.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OCX is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $11. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +73.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.4%. OncoCyte Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE:OCX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.73% of OncoCyte Corporation shares, and 46.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.9%. OncoCyte Corporation stock is held by 83 institutions, with Broadwood Capital, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 21.88% of the shares, which is about 14.72 Million shares worth $20.46 Million.

Pura Vida Investments, LLC, with 8.96% or 6.02 Million shares worth $8.37 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.