Novavax, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NVAX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Novavax, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.15 for the current quarter.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX): Trading Information

Instantly NVAX has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $304.1 on Friday, Feb 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.49% year-to-date, but still down -0.0683 over the last five days. On the other hand, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) is 1.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.2 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $252, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -9.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVAX is forecast to be at a low of $75 and a high of $397. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +42.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -73.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) projections and forecasts

Novavax, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +88.96 percent over the past six months and at a -9.26% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -1.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 605.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2814.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $347.92 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Novavax, Inc. to make $650.6 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.82 Million and $3.38 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3846.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19165.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.6%. Novavax, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 44.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.43% of Novavax, Inc. shares, and 50.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.79%. Novavax, Inc. stock is held by 398 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 8.53% of the shares, which is about 5.43 Million shares worth $588.51 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.05% or 5.13 Million shares worth $571.57 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.