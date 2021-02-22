In the last trading session, 3,549,288 shares of the Monaker Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:MKGI) were traded, and its beta was 2.7. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.95, and it changed around $0.44 or 0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $73.89 Million. MKGI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.68, offering almost -18.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.56% since then. We note from Monaker Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 512.19 Million.

Monaker Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MKGI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Monaker Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI): Trading Information

Instantly MKGI has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.68- on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.74% year-to-date, but still up 0.4684 over the last five days. On the other hand, Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) is 0.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 125.71 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 20.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MKGI is forecast to be at a low of $4.75 and a high of $4.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +20.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Monaker Group, Inc. (MKGI) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $320Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Monaker Group, Inc. to make $400Million in revenue for the quarter ending May 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $83Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 285.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.5%. Monaker Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -261.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.82% of Monaker Group, Inc. shares, and 5.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.93%. Monaker Group, Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Truvvo Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.63% of the shares, which is about 252.04 Thousand shares worth $557Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.32% or 222.43 Thousand shares worth $491.56 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.