In the last trading session, 1,682,932 shares of the MOGU Inc.(NYSE:MOGU) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.8, and it changed around -$0.38 or -0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $303.71 Million. MOGU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.85, offering almost -144.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.57% since then. We note from MOGU Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 541.58 Million.

MOGU Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MOGU as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. MOGU Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU): Trading Information

Although MOGU has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.50- on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 20%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.29% year-to-date, but still down -0.0311 over the last five days. On the other hand, MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) is 0.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 54.82 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. MOGU Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 5.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of MOGU Inc. shares, and 29.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.03%. MOGU Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 10.84% of the shares, which is about 10.45 Million shares worth $24.55 Million.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd., with 8.67% or 8.35 Million shares worth $18.12 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.