In the last trading session, 10,422,155 shares of the MICT, Inc.(NASDAQ:MICT) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.49, and it changed around -$0.23 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $227.86 Million. MICT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.45, offering almost -239.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.439, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.37% since then. We note from MICT, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 34.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.6 Million.

MICT, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MICT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. MICT, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT): Trading Information

Although MICT has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.77- on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.2% year-to-date, but still up 0.0733 over the last five days. On the other hand, MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) is 0.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 412.82 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 114.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 140.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MICT is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +140.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 140.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MICT, Inc. (MICT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.5%. MICT, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 51.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.05% of MICT, Inc. shares, and 4.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.61%. MICT, Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Barclays PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.65% of the shares, which is about 442.51 Thousand shares worth $1.71 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.44% or 302.81 Thousand shares worth $629.84 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.