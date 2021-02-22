In the last trading session, 7,753,917 shares of the Mereo BioPharma Group plc(NASDAQ:MREO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.4, and it changed around $0.17 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $298.07 Million. MREO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.7, offering almost -6.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.32% since then. We note from Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.12 Million.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MREO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Mereo BioPharma Group plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO): Trading Information

Instantly MREO has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.70- on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.23% year-to-date, but still up 0.2941 over the last five days. On the other hand, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) is 0.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.06 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 81.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MREO is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +81.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 81.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Mereo BioPharma Group plc earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.77% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares, and 21.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.79%. Mereo BioPharma Group plc stock is held by 30 institutions, with Vivo Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.18% of the shares, which is about 6.22 Million shares worth $16.3 Million.

Boxer Capital, LLC, with 5.95% or 4.03 Million shares worth $10.56 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.