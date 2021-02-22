In the last trading session, 2,127,946 shares of the Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:MTNB) were traded, and its beta was 2.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.41, and it changed around $0 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $281.5 Million. MTNB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.22, offering almost -57.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.25% since then. We note from Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.55 Million.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MTNB as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB): Trading Information

Although MTNB has showed a red trend with a performance of 0% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.58 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.04% year-to-date, but still down -0.007 over the last five days. On the other hand, Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) is -0.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.43 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 141.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MTNB is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +183.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 112.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.9%. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 17.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.71% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. shares, and 23.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.6%. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 68 institutions, with Boxer Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.76% of the shares, which is about 11.48 Million shares worth $8.79 Million.

Vivo Capital, LLC, with 5.66% or 11.28 Million shares worth $8.64 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.