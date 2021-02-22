In today’s recent session, 2,571,300 shares of the Livent Corporation(NYSE:LTHM) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.45, and it changed around $0.39 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.03 Billion. LTHM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.99, offering almost -17.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 80.68% since then. We note from Livent Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.94 Million.

Livent Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended LTHM as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Livent Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM): Trading Information Today

Instantly LTHM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $23.67 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.08% year-to-date, but still down -0.0956 over the last five days. On the other hand, Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.02 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.5, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -9.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LTHM is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $24. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +17.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -51.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $85.78 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Livent Corporation to make $88.75 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $68.5 Million and $74.64 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Livent Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -60.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 6.41% per year for the next five years.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.74% of Livent Corporation shares, and 109.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.96%. Livent Corporation stock is held by 363 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 16.47% of the shares, which is about 24.09 Million shares worth $453.89 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.32% or 15.1 Million shares worth $135.41 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.