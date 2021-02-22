In today’s recent session, 3,173,066 shares of the Limelight Networks, Inc.(NASDAQ:LLNW) have been traded, and its beta is 0.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.59, and it changed around -$0.08 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $442.54 Million. LLNW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.19, offering almost -128.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.47% since then. We note from Limelight Networks, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.47 Million.

Limelight Networks, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended LLNW as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Limelight Networks, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW): Trading Information Today

Although LLNW has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.00- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.11% year-to-date, but still down -0.1024 over the last five days. On the other hand, Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) is -0.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.5 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 18.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LLNW is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +67.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $54.17 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. to make $55.42 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $57.01 Million and $56.72 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.8%. Limelight Networks, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -14.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.97% of Limelight Networks, Inc. shares, and 80.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.8%. Limelight Networks, Inc. stock is held by 253 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.19% of the shares, which is about 10.07 Million shares worth $40.19 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.03% or 6.18 Million shares worth $35.62 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.