In the last trading session, 27,964,272 shares of the Viomi Technology Co., Ltd(NASDAQ:VIOT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.88, and it changed around $5.25 or 0.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.1 Billion. VIOT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.49, offering almost -16.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.2, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.55% since then. We note from Viomi Technology Co., Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 868.53 Million.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VIOT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT): Trading Information

Instantly VIOT has showed a green trend with a performance of 49.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.49 on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.08% year-to-date, but still up 0.7763 over the last five days. On the other hand, Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) is 1.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 77.94 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) projections and forecasts

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +159.05 percent over the past six months. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.2%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd earnings are expected to increase by 479.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.57% of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd shares, and 32.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.75%. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd stock is held by 24 institutions, with Serenity Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 24.64% of the shares, which is about 2.81 Million shares worth $16.99 Million.

Morgan Stanley, with 20.34% or 2.32 Million shares worth $14.03 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.