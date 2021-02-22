In the last trading session, 2,969,618 shares of the Uxin Limited(NASDAQ:UXIN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.42, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $484.83 Million. UXIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2, offering almost -40.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.3% since then. We note from Uxin Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.61 Million.

Uxin Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended UXIN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Uxin Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN): Trading Information

Although UXIN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.7% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.62 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.63% year-to-date, but still down -0.0596 over the last five days. On the other hand, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) is 0.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.79 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.76 day(s).

Uxin Limited (UXIN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Uxin Limited earnings are expected to increase by 67.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.23% of Uxin Limited shares, and 33.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.49%. Uxin Limited stock is held by 47 institutions, with Warburg Pincus LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 98.42% of the shares, which is about 37.4 Million shares worth $32.53 Million.

Wells Fargo & Company, with 26.63% or 10.12 Million shares worth $8.83 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.