In the last trading session, 4,135,252 shares of the Ur-Energy Inc.(NYSE:URG) were traded, and its beta was 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.31, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $244.98 Million. URG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.57, offering almost -19.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.39% since then. We note from Ur-Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.23 Million.

Ur-Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended URG as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG): Trading Information

Instantly URG has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.57 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.56%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.64% year-to-date, but still up 0.1593 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG) is 0.3% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.53 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.32, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 0.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that URG is forecast to be at a low of $1.1 and a high of $1.58. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +20.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5%. Ur-Energy Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -276% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 35% per year for the next five years.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.33% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares, and 17.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.97%. Ur-Energy Inc. stock is held by 39 institutions, with MMCAP International, Inc. SPC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 3.44% of the shares, which is about 5.86 Million shares worth $2.81 Million.

CQS (US), LLC, with 3.1% or 5.28 Million shares worth $4.23 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.