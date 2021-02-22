In today’s recent session, 1,430,130 shares of the Nabriva Therapeutics plc(NASDAQ:NBRV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.89, and it changed around -$0.14 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.5 Million. NBRV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.2, offering almost -460.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.07% since then. We note from Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1Million.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended NBRV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Nabriva Therapeutics plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.95 for the current quarter.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV): Trading Information Today

Although NBRV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.28- on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.2% year-to-date, but still down -0.0643 over the last five days. On the other hand, Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) is -0.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 728.64 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 728.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 211.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NBRV is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +211.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 211.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $600Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc to make $910Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $333Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 80.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.1%. Nabriva Therapeutics plc earnings are expected to increase by 50.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.45% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares, and 20.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.82%. Nabriva Therapeutics plc stock is held by 60 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.48% of the shares, which is about 1.43 Million shares worth $3.46 Million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, with 3.62% or 545.34 Thousand shares worth $2.91 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.