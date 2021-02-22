MicroStrategy Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MSTR as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. MicroStrategy Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $0.7 for the current quarter.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR): Trading Information

Instantly MSTR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1,082 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.48% year-to-date, but still down -0.0458 over the last five days. On the other hand, MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) is 0.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.49 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $325, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -66.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MSTR is forecast to be at a low of $325 and a high of $325. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -66.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -66.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) projections and forecasts

MicroStrategy Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +580.26 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +900% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 294.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.2%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $119.59 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect MicroStrategy Incorporated to make $115.47 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $121.25 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.8%. MicroStrategy Incorporated earnings are expected to decrease by -123.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.1% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares, and 97.1% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.19%. MicroStrategy Incorporated stock is held by 275 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 16.3% of the shares, which is about 1.18 Million shares worth $459.29 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.78% or 782.09 Thousand shares worth $117.75 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.