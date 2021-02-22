In the last trading session, 5,221,373 shares of the HEXO Corp.(NYSE:HEXO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.06, and it changed around $0.32 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $980.8 Million. HEXO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.04, offering almost -36.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.88% since then. We note from HEXO Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.92 Million.

HEXO Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended HEXO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO): Trading Information

Instantly HEXO has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.21- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.19% year-to-date, but still up 0.0387 over the last five days. On the other hand, HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.94 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.4, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -20.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HEXO is forecast to be at a low of $2.2 and a high of $11.04. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +36.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -72.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. HEXO Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.21% of HEXO Corp. shares, and 9.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.47%. HEXO Corp. stock is held by 113 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 7.24% of the shares, which is about 8.85 Million shares worth $23.32 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.52% or 637.53 Thousand shares worth $2.35 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.