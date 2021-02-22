In the last trading session, 1,675,960 shares of the Enveric Biosciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:ENVB) were traded, and its beta was 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.37, and it changed around -$0.33 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $80.13 Million. ENVB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.2, offering almost -385.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.13% since then. We note from Enveric Biosciences, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 Million.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ENVB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB): Trading Information

Although ENVB has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.13- on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.1027 over the last five days. On the other hand, Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 90.83 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 53.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1044.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENVB is forecast to be at a low of $50 and a high of $50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +1044.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1044.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.9%. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 86.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.