In today’s recent session, 2,752,846 shares of the Canopy Growth Corporation(NASDAQ:CGC) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.86, and it changed around -$0.77 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.19 Billion. CGC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.5, offering almost -49.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 76.23% since then. We note from Canopy Growth Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.26 Million.

Canopy Growth Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended CGC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC): Trading Information Today

Although CGC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $43.41 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.53% year-to-date, but still down -0.0635 over the last five days. On the other hand, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.04 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.82, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 5.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CGC is forecast to be at a low of $16.51 and a high of $59.12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +56.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -56.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Canopy Growth Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.05% of Canopy Growth Corporation shares, and 12.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.53%. Canopy Growth Corporation stock is held by 473 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.75% of the shares, which is about 6.54 Million shares worth $93.7 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.79% or 2.98 Million shares worth $42.62 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.