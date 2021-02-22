In the last trading session, 1,936,341 shares of the Kubient, Inc.(NASDAQ:KBNT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.02, and it changed around $0.42 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $129.55 Million. KBNT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.26, offering almost -47.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.1, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.94% since then. We note from Kubient, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 Million.

Kubient, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended KBNT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Kubient, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT): Trading Information

Instantly KBNT has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $16.26 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.97% year-to-date, but still up 0.4892 over the last five days. On the other hand, Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) is 0.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 752.25 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 716.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -9.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KBNT is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -9.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kubient, Inc. (KBNT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Kubient, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -10.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.8% of Kubient, Inc. shares, and 0.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.91%. Kubient, Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Two Sigma Investments, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.36% of the shares, which is about 27.64 Thousand shares worth $61.63 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.27% or 20.75 Thousand shares worth $46.26 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.