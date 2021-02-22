In today’s recent session, 1,940,573 shares of the Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:KNDI) have been traded, and its beta is 2.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.81, and it changed around -$0.4 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $572.51 Million. KNDI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.45, offering almost -123.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 72.22% since then. We note from Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.3 Million.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended KNDI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI): Trading Information Today

Although KNDI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.27- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.15% year-to-date, but still down -0.1167 over the last five days. On the other hand, Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.48 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.38, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -69.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KNDI is forecast to be at a low of $2.38 and a high of $2.38. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -69.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -69.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.9%. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -23.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.71% of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. shares, and 5.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.71%. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. stock is held by 55 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 4.88% of the shares, which is about 3.1 Million shares worth $19.23 Million.

Nia Impact Advisors, LLC, with 0.72% or 457.22 Thousand shares worth $3.15 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.