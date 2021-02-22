In the last trading session, 1,570,272 shares of the Immunovant, Inc.(NASDAQ:IMVT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.09, and it changed around -$0.88 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.77 Billion. IMVT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.75, offering almost -197.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.9% since then. We note from Immunovant, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 Million.

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT): Trading Information

Although IMVT has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $23.75 on Friday, Feb 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.61% year-to-date, but still down -0.2299 over the last five days. On the other hand, Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) is -0.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.51 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.41 day(s).

Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Immunovant, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 18.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 60.45% of Immunovant, Inc. shares, and 40.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103%. Immunovant, Inc. stock is held by 164 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 7.67% of the shares, which is about 7.51 Million shares worth $264.29 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.9% or 4.8 Million shares worth $221.69 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.