In the last trading session, 2,302,574 shares of the Yellow Corporation(NASDAQ:YELL) were traded, and its beta was 3.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.91, and it changed around $0.68 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $353.65 Million. YELL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.98, offering almost -1.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.33% since then. We note from Yellow Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 Million.

Yellow Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended YELL as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL): Trading Information

Instantly YELL has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.98- on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 1%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.56% year-to-date, but still up 0.208 over the last five days. On the other hand, Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) is 0.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.4 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -13.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YELL is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -13.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yellow Corporation (YELL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Yellow Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 59% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL)’s Biggest Investors

Front Street Capital Management, Inc., with 2.27% or 1.21 Million shares worth $4.75 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.