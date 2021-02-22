In the last trading session, 1,628,119 shares of the Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.(NYSE:LCTX) were traded, and its beta was 2.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.79, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $418.48 Million. LCTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.13, offering almost -12.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.21% since then. We note from Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 Million.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LCTX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX): Trading Information

Although LCTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.13- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.59% year-to-date, but still down -0.0141 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) is 0.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.6 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 93.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LCTX is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +150.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 43.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) projections and forecasts

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +185.25 percent over the past six months and at a -162.5% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -66.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -36.6%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $820Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. to make $930Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.24 Million and $514Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -33.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 80.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.9%. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 77.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.05% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 35.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.67%. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 88 institutions, with Broadwood Capital, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 22.67% of the shares, which is about 34.01 Million shares worth $31.85 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.49% or 5.23 Million shares worth $4.9 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.