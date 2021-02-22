In the last trading session, 4,270,193 shares of the Evofem Biosciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:EVFM) were traded, and its beta was 0.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.62, and it changed around -$0.12 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $375.52 Million. EVFM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.87, offering almost -48.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.66% since then. We note from Evofem Biosciences, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.77 Million.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EVFM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.36 for the current quarter.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM): Trading Information

Although EVFM has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.53- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.92% year-to-date, but still up 0.155 over the last five days. On the other hand, Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) is 0.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.51 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 46.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EVFM is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $11. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +138.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -35.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.7%. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 65.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.65% of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. shares, and 45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.75%. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. stock is held by 135 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 15.59% of the shares, which is about 12.67 Million shares worth $29.9 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.41% or 5.21 Million shares worth $12.56 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.