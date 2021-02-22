In today’s recent session, 3,847,239 shares of the DouYu International Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:DOYU) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.47, and it changed around -$0.9 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.98 Billion. DOYU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.54, offering almost -32.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.5% since then. We note from DouYu International Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.18 Million.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU): Trading Information Today

Although DOYU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.5% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.54 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.4% year-to-date, but still down -0.1731 over the last five days. On the other hand, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) is 0.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.4 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.44 day(s).

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) projections and forecasts

DouYu International Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +9.87 percent over the past six months. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -25% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $406.76 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect DouYu International Holdings Limited to make $425.1 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $294.77 Million and $325.14 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 38%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. DouYu International Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by 104.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 36.31% per year for the next five years.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.75% of DouYu International Holdings Limited shares, and 17.6% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.91%. DouYu International Holdings Limited stock is held by 143 institutions, with FIL LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.06% of the shares, which is about 12.9 Million shares worth $142.64 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 1.65% or 5.24 Million shares worth $57.91 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.