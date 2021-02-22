In the last trading session, 1,552,261 shares of the Diginex Limited(NASDAQ:EQOS) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.01, and it changed around $0.25 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $634.77 Million. EQOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.95, offering almost -34.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.96% since then. We note from Diginex Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 Million.

Diginex Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended EQOS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Diginex Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS): Trading Information

Instantly EQOS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.70 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.05% year-to-date, but still down -0.0904 over the last five days. On the other hand, Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) is -0.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.05 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.7, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 45.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EQOS is forecast to be at a low of $24.7 and a high of $24.7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +45.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 45.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Diginex Limited earnings are expected to increase by 0.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 77.03% of Diginex Limited shares, and 56.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 247.96%. Diginex Limited stock is held by 20 institutions, with Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.44% of the shares, which is about 165.28 Thousand shares worth $2.67 Million.