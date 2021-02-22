In the last trading session, 1,366,174 shares of the China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd.(NASDAQ:PLIN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.38, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.01 Million. PLIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.96, offering almost -186.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.07% since then. We note from China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87 Million.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PLIN as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN): Trading Information

Instantly PLIN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.85 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.45% year-to-date, but still up 0.122 over the last five days. On the other hand, China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) is 0.3% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 95.81 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 51.24 day(s).

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (PLIN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -157.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.57% of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. shares, and 0.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.2%. China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. stock is held by 6 institutions, with HRT Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.24% of the shares, which is about 73.85 Thousand shares worth $50.96 Thousand.

ExodusPoint Capital Management, LP, with 0.06% or 18.61 Thousand shares worth $12.84 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.