In the last trading session, 27,325,581 shares of the Ideanomics, Inc.(NASDAQ:IDEX) were traded, and its beta was -0.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.86, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.43 Billion. IDEX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.53, offering almost -43.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 92.75% since then. We note from Ideanomics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 31.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 58.15 Million.

Ideanomics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended IDEX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ideanomics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX): Trading Information

Instantly IDEX has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.88- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 21%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.94% year-to-date, but still down -0.1884 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) is 0.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.8 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 29.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IDEX is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +29.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11%. Ideanomics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -135.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.77% of Ideanomics, Inc. shares, and 4.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.87%. Ideanomics, Inc. stock is held by 53 institutions, with M&T Bank being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.23% of the shares, which is about 2.94 Million shares worth $2.67 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.93% or 2.22 Million shares worth $2.02 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.