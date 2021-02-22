In today’s recent session, 2,609,004 shares of the HUYA Inc.(NYSE:HUYA) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.88, and it changed around -$1.36 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.83 Billion. HUYA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.33, offering almost -25.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.21% since then. We note from HUYA Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.65 Million.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA): Trading Information Today

Although HUYA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $36.33 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.45% year-to-date, but still down -0.1513 over the last five days. On the other hand, HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) is 0.2% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.48 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.43 day(s).

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) projections and forecasts

HUYA Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +21.74 percent over the past six months and at a 86.2% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +35.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 41.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $472.03 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect HUYA Inc. to make $438.97 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $352.58 Million and $344.87 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. HUYA Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 113.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 6.64% per year for the next five years.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.39% of HUYA Inc. shares, and 108.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.33%. HUYA Inc. stock is held by 282 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 47.49% of the shares, which is about 8.19 Million shares worth $196.21 Million.

Capital World Investors, with 46.26% or 7.98 Million shares worth $191.11 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.