In the last trading session, 1,708,090 shares of the Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:HOTH) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.54, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.42 Million. HOTH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7, offering almost -175.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.58% since then. We note from Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.51 Million.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended HOTH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH): Trading Information

Although HOTH has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.50- on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.07% year-to-date, but still up 0.016 over the last five days. On the other hand, Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) is 0.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 460.95 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 131.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 293.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HOTH is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +293.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 293.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -69.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.89% of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 1.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.52%. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.17% of the shares, which is about 157.19 Thousand shares worth $372.54 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.37% or 49.69 Thousand shares worth $97.88 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.