In the last trading session, 24,053,768 shares of the Histogen Inc.(NASDAQ:HSTO) were traded, and its beta was 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.59, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.34 Million. HSTO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.5, offering almost -371.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.83% since then. We note from Histogen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.43 Million.

Histogen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HSTO as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Histogen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO): Trading Information

Although HSTO has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.98 on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.1% year-to-date, but still down -0.0536 over the last five days. On the other hand, Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) is 0.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 638.83 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 186.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 843.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HSTO is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +843.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 843.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25%. Histogen Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 42.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 38% per year for the next five years.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.98% of Histogen Inc. shares, and 3.9% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.74%. Histogen Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.99% of the shares, which is about 124.3 Thousand shares worth $203.86 Thousand.

Acadian Asset Management, with 0.65% or 81.83 Thousand shares worth $134.2 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.