In today’s recent session, 8,605,651 shares of the Hecla Mining Company(NYSE:HL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.69, and it changed around $0.6 or 0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.6 Billion. HL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.45, offering almost -26.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.4, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 79.07% since then. We note from Hecla Mining Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.86 Million.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) projections and forecasts

Hecla Mining Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +3.4 percent over the past six months and at a 425% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 30.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +266.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 400% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $207.86 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Hecla Mining Company to make $207.86 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $136.93 Million and $149.29 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 51.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 39.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.5%. Hecla Mining Company earnings are expected to increase by 83.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

HL Dividend Yield

Hecla Mining Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 05 – May 10, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.62 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.62% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.31% per year.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.8% of Hecla Mining Company shares, and 61.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.22%. Hecla Mining Company stock is held by 340 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.25% of the shares, which is about 54.44 Million shares worth $352.77 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.61% or 45.71 Million shares worth $232.21 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.