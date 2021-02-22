In today’s recent session, 2,902,449 shares of the Grupo Supervielle S.A.(NYSE:SUPV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.09, and it changed around -$0.27 or -0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $310.74 Million. SUPV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.68, offering almost -76.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.76% since then. We note from Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 Million.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 3.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SUPV as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Grupo Supervielle S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV): Trading Information Today

Although SUPV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.63- on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 42.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.01% year-to-date, but still up 0.0881 over the last five days. On the other hand, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 484.11 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 281.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.72, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -17.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SUPV is forecast to be at a low of $0.67 and a high of $2.19. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +4.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -67.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) projections and forecasts

Grupo Supervielle S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.45 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +14.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -81.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 220.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $131.14 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Grupo Supervielle S.A. to make $134.32 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $30.3 Million and $74.56 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 332.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 80.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.2%. Grupo Supervielle S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 65.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -13.1% per year for the next five years.

SUPV Dividend Yield

Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 07 – August 13, 2018. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.71 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.71% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.58% of Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares, and 4.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.45%. Grupo Supervielle S.A. stock is held by 55 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.76% of the shares, which is about 422.53 Thousand shares worth $764.79 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.5% or 276.96 Thousand shares worth $587.15 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.