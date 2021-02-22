In today’s recent session, 2,964,755 shares of the Great Panther Mining Limited(NYSE:GPL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.03, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $365.56 Million. GPL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.16, offering almost -12.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.23, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 77.67% since then. We note from Great Panther Mining Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.59 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.29 Million.

Great Panther Mining Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GPL as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Great Panther Mining Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL): Trading Information Today

Instantly GPL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.11 on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.21% year-to-date, but still up 0.0098 over the last five days. On the other hand, Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) is 0.3% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.49 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.68, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 63.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GPL is forecast to be at a low of $1.4 and a high of $2.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +142.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 35.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.36 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Great Panther Mining Limited to make $16.8 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.3 Million and $16.32 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7%. Great Panther Mining Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -458.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.03% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares, and 23.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.4%. Great Panther Mining Limited stock is held by 71 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.01% of the shares, which is about 21.32 Million shares worth $18.17 Million.

Ruffer LLP, with 3.45% or 12.25 Million shares worth $10.44 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.