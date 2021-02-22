In today’s recent session, 3,149,431 shares of the Golden Minerals Company(NYSE:AUMN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.83, and it changed around $0 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $134.85 Million. AUMN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.3, offering almost -56.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 84.34% since then. We note from Golden Minerals Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.72 Million.

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN): Trading Information Today

Instantly AUMN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.95 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.09% year-to-date, but still down -0.131 over the last five days. On the other hand, Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) is 0.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.22 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.02 day(s).

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Golden Minerals Company earnings are expected to increase by 114.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.99% of Golden Minerals Company shares, and 29.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.93%. Golden Minerals Company stock is held by 39 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.85% of the shares, which is about 1.29 Million shares worth $542.21 Thousand.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 0.53% or 799.97 Thousand shares worth $335.99 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.