In today’s recent session, 6,221,366 shares of the Gold Standard Ventures Corp(NYSE:GSV) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.77, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $272.7 Million. GSV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.14, offering almost -48.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.27, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.94% since then. We note from Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.84 Million.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GSV as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Gold Standard Ventures Corp is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV): Trading Information Today

Instantly GSV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.944 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.07% year-to-date, but still down -0.0813 over the last five days. On the other hand, Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV) is 0.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.81 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.39, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 80.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GSV is forecast to be at a low of $1.01 and a high of $1.77. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +129.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Gold Standard Ventures Corp earnings are expected to decrease by -25% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5% per year for the next five years.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.17% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares, and 39.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.92%. Gold Standard Ventures Corp stock is held by 61 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7% of the shares, which is about 22.27 Million shares worth $16.12 Million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 5.64% or 17.95 Million shares worth $12.99 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.