In today’s recent session, 2,659,063 shares of the Geron Corporation(NASDAQ:GERN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.16, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $665.96 Million. GERN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.4, offering almost -11.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.28% since then. We note from Geron Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.43 Million.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN): Trading Information Today

Instantly GERN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.20- on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.37% year-to-date, but still up 0.1354 over the last five days. On the other hand, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) is 0.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.99 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.78 day(s).

Geron Corporation (GERN) projections and forecasts

Geron Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +15.08 percent over the past six months and at a 25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -47.8%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $50Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Geron Corporation to make $30Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $171Million and $52Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -70.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -42.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.2%. Geron Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -135.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5% per year for the next five years.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.16% of Geron Corporation shares, and 56.2% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.29%. Geron Corporation stock is held by 203 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.7% of the shares, which is about 30.13 Million shares worth $52.42 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.06% or 25.02 Million shares worth $39.79 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.