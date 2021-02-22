In the last trading session, 1,252,894 shares of the GeoVax Labs, Inc.(NASDAQ:GOVX) were traded, and its beta was 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.8, and it changed around -$0.36 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.08 Million. GOVX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.71, offering almost -28.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.35% since then. We note from GeoVax Labs, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.58 Million.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GOVX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. GeoVax Labs, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX): Trading Information

Although GOVX has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.71- on Friday, Feb 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.0582 over the last five days. On the other hand, GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) is 0.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 384.15 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 148.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 17.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOVX is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +17.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. GeoVax Labs, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.08% of GeoVax Labs, Inc. shares, and 22.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.14%. GeoVax Labs, Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.48% of the shares, which is about 240.65 Thousand shares worth $767.69 Thousand.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, with 1.82% or 80Thousand shares worth $255.2 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.