In today’s recent session, 7,080,519 shares of the Genworth Financial, Inc.(NYSE:GNW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.12, and it changed around -$0.16 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.59 Billion. GNW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.84, offering almost -55.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.87, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.06% since then. We note from Genworth Financial, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.04 Million.

Genworth Financial, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended GNW as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Genworth Financial, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW): Trading Information Today

Although GNW has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.11- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.17% year-to-date, but still down -0.2384 over the last five days. On the other hand, Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.2 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -19.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GNW is forecast to be at a low of $2.5 and a high of $2.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -19.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) projections and forecasts

Genworth Financial, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +20.15 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +253.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 125.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.5%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.05 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Genworth Financial, Inc. to make $2.06 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.84 Billion and $2.14 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.3%. Genworth Financial, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 160% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5% per year for the next five years.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1% of Genworth Financial, Inc. shares, and 70.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.85%. Genworth Financial, Inc. stock is held by 348 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.53% of the shares, which is about 56.63 Million shares worth $214.06 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.46% or 50.27 Million shares worth $168.39 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.