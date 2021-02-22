In the last trading session, 1,087,196 shares of the Genocea Biosciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:GNCA) were traded, and its beta was 2.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.61, and it changed around $0.23 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $186.4 Million. GNCA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.75, offering almost -59.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.1, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.53% since then. We note from Genocea Biosciences, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 913.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 601.91 Million.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GNCA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA): Trading Information

Instantly GNCA has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.8% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.05- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.49% year-to-date, but still up 0.1006 over the last five days. On the other hand, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) is 0.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.79 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.48, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 79.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GNCA is forecast to be at a low of $4.4 and a high of $9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +149.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.4%. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 30% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.98% of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. shares, and 54.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.83%. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. stock is held by 45 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 20.1% of the shares, which is about 10.38 Million shares worth $23.76 Million.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, with 9.85% or 5.08 Million shares worth $11.64 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.