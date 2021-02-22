In the last trading session, 3,210,312 shares of the Triterras, Inc.(NASDAQ:TRIT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8, and it changed around -$0.29 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $665.57 Million. TRIT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.45, offering almost -93.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.75% since then. We note from Triterras, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.02 Million.

Triterras, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TRIT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Triterras, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 120.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRIT is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $23. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +187.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 50% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Triterras, Inc. (TRIT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Triterras, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.