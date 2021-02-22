In the last trading session, 2,702,232 shares of the Tengasco, Inc.(NYSE:TGC) were traded, and its beta was 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.13, and it changed around $0.51 or 0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.13 Million. TGC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.6, offering almost -59.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 91.04% since then. We note from Tengasco, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 Million.

Tengasco, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended TGC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Tengasco, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE:TGC): Trading Information

Instantly TGC has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.14- on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.33% year-to-date, but still up 0.1834 over the last five days. On the other hand, Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE:TGC) is 1.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.52 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $140, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 3289.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TGC is forecast to be at a low of $140 and a high of $140. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +3289.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3289.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tengasco, Inc. (TGC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.6%. Tengasco, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -198.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE:TGC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.98% of Tengasco, Inc. shares, and 52.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.9%. Tengasco, Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.04% of the shares, which is about 218.19 Thousand shares worth $270.55 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.7% or 74.28 Thousand shares worth $61.08 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.