In the last trading session, 1,852,982 shares of the SPI Energy Co., Ltd.(NASDAQ:SPI) were traded, and its beta was 0.9. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.23, and it changed around $0.42 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $242.51 Million. SPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.67, offering almost -356.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 94.62% since then. We note from SPI Energy Co., Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 Million.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SPI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI): Trading Information

Instantly SPI has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.07 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.3% year-to-date, but still down -0.051 over the last five days. On the other hand, SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.18 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -90.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPI is forecast to be at a low of $1 and a high of $1. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -90.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -90.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.7%. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -41.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.16% of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. shares, and 9.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.75%. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Anson Funds Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.99% of the shares, which is about 560.91 Thousand shares worth $4.04 Million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 2.27% or 425.76 Thousand shares worth $3.07 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.