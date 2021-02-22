In the last trading session, 15,874,503 shares of the Senmiao Technology Limited(NASDAQ:AIHS) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.84, and it changed around $0.26 or 0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $90.66 Million. AIHS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.35, offering almost -27.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.87% since then. We note from Senmiao Technology Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.41 Million.

Senmiao Technology Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AIHS as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS): Trading Information

Instantly AIHS has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.88 on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.72% year-to-date, but still up 0.1871 over the last five days. On the other hand, Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) is 0.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 56.77 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.65 day(s).

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Senmiao Technology Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -145.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.82% of Senmiao Technology Limited shares, and 0.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.35%. Senmiao Technology Limited stock is held by 7 institutions, with Two Sigma Advisers, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.28% of the shares, which is about 121.7 Thousand shares worth $74.24 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.23% or 100.36 Thousand shares worth $61.22 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.