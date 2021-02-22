In the last trading session, 3,578,634 shares of the Qudian Inc.(NYSE:QD) were traded, and its beta was 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.12, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $791.6 Million. QD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.82, offering almost -22.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.5% since then. We note from Qudian Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.68 Million.

Qudian Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended QD as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Qudian Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.4 for the current quarter.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD): Trading Information

Instantly QD has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.82- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.26% year-to-date, but still down -0.0095 over the last five days. On the other hand, Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) is 0.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.76 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.01 day(s).

Qudian Inc. (QD) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $97.36 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Qudian Inc. to make $142.29 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $276Million and $136.71 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -64.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 145.9%. Qudian Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 40.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -5.32% per year for the next five years.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Qudian Inc. shares, and 32.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.06%. Qudian Inc. stock is held by 109 institutions, with Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 12.69% of the shares, which is about 5.47 Million shares worth $6.79 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 12.41% or 5.35 Million shares worth $6.64 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.