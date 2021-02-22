QuantumScape Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended QS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. QuantumScape Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS): Trading Information

Although QS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $71.97 on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.26% year-to-date, but still up 0.3845 over the last five days. On the other hand, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is 0.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.49 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -5.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QS is forecast to be at a low of $48 and a high of $70. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +12.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. QuantumScape Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 95.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.